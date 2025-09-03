The Trade Desk $TTD Stock Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

