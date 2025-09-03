Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in August

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, agrowthof3,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.3%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

