Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.5%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,304 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $117,870,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,501,000 after purchasing an additional 611,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.