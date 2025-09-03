Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.37. 180,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,640,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 238,070 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,347,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,265 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

