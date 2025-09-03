Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.37. 180,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,640,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 238,070 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,347,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,265 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.