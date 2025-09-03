Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.50 and traded as low as $53.09. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 15,416 shares traded.

Trend Micro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $450.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.56 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

