Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in August

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,600 shares, agrowthof10,300.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TTBXF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

