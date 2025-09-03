Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in August

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,600 shares, agrowthof10,300.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TTBXF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.16.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
