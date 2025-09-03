TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.74 and last traded at $36.62. 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.72.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

