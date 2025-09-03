TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $32.39. 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

