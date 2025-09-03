Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Ronald Tutor Sells 80,660 Shares

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 80,660 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $4,835,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 4,315,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,702,055.15. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.