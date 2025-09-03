Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $34,013,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 76.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 37,116.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 654.4% during the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $527.72 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.40 and a 1 year high of $543.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.53. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

