UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,061.80. The trade was a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

