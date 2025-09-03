Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $589.00 to $617.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.75.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $532.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.22. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $538.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

