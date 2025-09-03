Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.22. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $538.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

