United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.82. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

