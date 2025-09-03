Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.78. 4,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

