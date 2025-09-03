UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.85. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 24,441 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UTStarcom

UTStarcom Trading Down 16.3%

UTStarcom Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.