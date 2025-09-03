Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.37.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

