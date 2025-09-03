Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

