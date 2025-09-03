Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.