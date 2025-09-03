Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 477,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $134.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

