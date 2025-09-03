Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.21 and traded as low as C$15.05. Velan shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 16,601 shares trading hands.

Velan Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$329.19 million, a PE ratio of 117.31 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.21.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.