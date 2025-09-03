Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $12,654,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $11,755,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 421,377 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

