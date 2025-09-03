Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

View Our Latest Report on VSCO

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.