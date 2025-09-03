Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,600 shares, agrowthof30,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSQTF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

