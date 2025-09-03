VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF $ULVM Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ULVM opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

