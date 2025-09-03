Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.73 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.68). 52,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 311,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 425.

Videndum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.73. The company has a market capitalization of £52.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Videndum had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 EPS for the current year.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Stories

