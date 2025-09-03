Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II $NCZ Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.