Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 285,600 shares, anincreaseof4,293.8% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 5.1%
Shares of VMAR opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.18. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($4.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 EPS for the current year.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.
