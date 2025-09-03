Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 25,000 Shares of Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.72 per share, with a total value of A$217,950.00.

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.70 per share, with a total value of A$77,000.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 7,614 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.89 per share, with a total value of A$60,074.46.

On Monday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.90 per share, with a total value of A$79,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 20,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.05 per share, with a total value of A$161,000.00.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

Dicker Data Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.