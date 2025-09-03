Walleye Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

