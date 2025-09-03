WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 568,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,666,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28,448.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.WD-40’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

