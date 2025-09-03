Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

XNCR opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $609.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares in the company, valued at $186,087.26. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,979 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xencor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 485,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Xencor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Xencor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xencor by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

