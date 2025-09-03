Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METCB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,403.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1918 dividend. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

