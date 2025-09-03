Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $239,000 in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

