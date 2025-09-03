Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 86,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 164,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.38. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

