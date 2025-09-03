Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,440 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Carlyle Group stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

