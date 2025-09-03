Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.58 and traded as high as C$19.22. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 805,463 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 3.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Kristian Fitzgerald Kallio sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.27, for a total transaction of C$64,515.96. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$263,901.26. Insiders have sold a total of 28,343 shares of company stock worth $529,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

