Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock worth $5,675,473,849. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

