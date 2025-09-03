Westlake Corp. $WLK Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Westlake by 251.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 127.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 71.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake by 3,005.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

