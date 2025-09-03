Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.30. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 14,717 shares changing hands.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Where Food Comes From stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Where Food Comes From as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

