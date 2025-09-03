Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.30. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 14,717 shares changing hands.
Where Food Comes From Stock Up 4.1%
The firm has a market cap of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Where Food Comes From
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.