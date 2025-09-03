WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, adecreaseof75.4% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $22.87.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
