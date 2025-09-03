WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.52 and last traded at $113.79. Approximately 2,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

