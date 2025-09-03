WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and traded as high as $52.43. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 157,849 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

