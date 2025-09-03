WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

