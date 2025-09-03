X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTC:XFABF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTC:XFABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Stock Down 6.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Company Profile

-FAB Silicon Foundries SE operates as an analog/mixed-signal semiconductor technology foundry. The company manufactures silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, and mobile communications, and other applications; and analog/mixed-signal integrated circuits, sensors, and micro-electro-mechanical systems.

