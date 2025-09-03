XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.60. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,524,826 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XIFR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $976.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.64 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $40,853,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $16,400,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.