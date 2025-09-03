YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of YETI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

