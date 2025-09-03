Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,400 shares, agrowthof450.5% from the July 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

ZEOOF stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Zeon has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

About Zeon

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

