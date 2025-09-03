Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $320.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.57 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Zscaler by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zscaler by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

