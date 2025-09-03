Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $320.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.57 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Zscaler by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zscaler by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.