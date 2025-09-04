12,828 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $579.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $106,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,207.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $151,982. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

